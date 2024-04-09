B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.24. 267,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,486. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

