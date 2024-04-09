Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 985,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,019. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

