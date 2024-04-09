AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.78.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.79. 324,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,657. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,756,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

