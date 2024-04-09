DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 4,107,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.