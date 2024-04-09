Truist Financial Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $14.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE VRE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

