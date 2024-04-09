Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,741. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

