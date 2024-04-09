Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

VIRT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 379,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

