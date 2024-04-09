Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 148,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 50,772 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $2,747,272.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,092.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

