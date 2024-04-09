Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $259.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.10.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.04. 82,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.