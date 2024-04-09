MinePlex Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $34,506.20 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

