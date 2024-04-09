Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,983. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.