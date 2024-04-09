Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,717. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

