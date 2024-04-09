WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $2.07 on Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $735.94 million and $5.09 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,559,631 coins and its circulating supply is 355,542,147 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,525,217.2437178 with 355,505,124.5848787 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.10498851 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,485,733.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

