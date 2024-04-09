Oxen Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $9.82 million and $6,832.77 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,792.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.37 or 0.00981746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00142638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00194552 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00138731 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,439,501 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

