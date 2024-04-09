Bittensor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.39 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $40.39 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $568.75 or 0.00826765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,566,738 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,563,995. The last known price of Bittensor is 582.14713605 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $34,380,303.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

