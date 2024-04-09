Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integer traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 153288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Integer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

