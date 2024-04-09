42-coin (42) Price Hits $40,546.38 on Major Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $40,546.38 or 0.58683377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,971.61 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00142638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.