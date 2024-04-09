Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.