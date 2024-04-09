Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 384 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after buying an additional 2,154,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 1,499,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,569. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.