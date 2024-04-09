Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 62,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

