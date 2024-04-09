Williams & Novak LLC Invests $444,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:MOD traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. 736,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,291. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.