Williams & Novak LLC Takes $529,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 815,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

