Williams & Novak LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

