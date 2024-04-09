Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $783,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IPAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 26,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,384. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

