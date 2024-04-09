Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 680,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.