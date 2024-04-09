Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.