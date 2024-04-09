Williams & Novak LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,036. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

