Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 4,172,888 Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,172,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000. Sypris Solutions accounts for about 9.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 18.59% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sypris Solutions Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

