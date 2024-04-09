Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.76. The stock had a trading volume of 564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

