Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $966.22. The company had a trading volume of 206,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $482.74 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $929.16 and its 200 day moving average is $782.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.