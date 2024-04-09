SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 6,482,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,425. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

