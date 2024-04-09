Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$8.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.50 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.20. 351,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,874. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4653846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,226 shares of company stock worth $513,332. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.