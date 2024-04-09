Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.27.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

