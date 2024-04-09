Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.8 %

Tecnoglass stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $3,296,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.