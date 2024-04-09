Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.60.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 843,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$66.71. The firm has a market cap of C$33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.79.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

