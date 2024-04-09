Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$37.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$37.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.01. 134,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,706. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,457. 45.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

