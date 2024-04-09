Bank of America Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on New Gold
New Gold Stock Performance
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1355088 EPS for the current year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.