Bank of America Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.47. 2,119,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.54.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1355088 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

