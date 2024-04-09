Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

RBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

RBY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$27.22 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4499151 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

