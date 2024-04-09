Bank of America Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.80

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.17. 266,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.92.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.