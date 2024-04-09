Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.
ASTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
