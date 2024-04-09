Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

ASTL stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.64 and a one year high of C$13.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.95.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.