Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.731203 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
