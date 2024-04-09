Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.44.

CCO stock traded down C$1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.82. 603,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$33.76 and a 1-year high of C$69.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.832948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

