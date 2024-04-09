IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.20 at Bank of America

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 799,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0745752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

