Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. 777,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,957. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

