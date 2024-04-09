Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 1,551,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.