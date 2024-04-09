Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,773 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 2,280,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

