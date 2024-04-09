Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,431 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 2,141,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,569. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.