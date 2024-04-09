The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lowered by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 1,704,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,698. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

