Bridgeworth LLC Has $56.41 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 1.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 990,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 162,004 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 626,967 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

