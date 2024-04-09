Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 148,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,054. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $58.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.